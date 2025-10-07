iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.