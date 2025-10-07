United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.