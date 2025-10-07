Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.

Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $18.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:MA opened at $578.91 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

