Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.

Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $18.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:MA opened at $578.91 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

