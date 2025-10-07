SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $831.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.41 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

