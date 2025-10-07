Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

