Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $258.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

