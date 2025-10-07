Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $449.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.67 and a 200-day moving average of $499.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.19.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

