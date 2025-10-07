111 Capital Cuts Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

111 Capital lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Linde were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 72,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.4%

LIN stock opened at $468.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

