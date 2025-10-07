Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,041 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $226.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a market cap of $330.59 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.30.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

