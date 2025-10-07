Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.86 and its 200-day moving average is $298.09. The stock has a market cap of $549.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $331.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

