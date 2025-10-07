Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

