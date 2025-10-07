Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $295.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.13 and a 200-day moving average of $274.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

