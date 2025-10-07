Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

