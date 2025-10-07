Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $466.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $470.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

