Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,515,000 after purchasing an additional 791,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,745,000 after purchasing an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.6%

Danaher stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.24. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

