CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 233,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of PFE opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

