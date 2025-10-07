Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 50.3% in the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 116.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.1% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 887.9% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $7,588,685. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,067.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $910.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $867.34 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $403.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $953.08 and its 200-day moving average is $972.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.