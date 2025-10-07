Slow Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $296,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% in the second quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $302.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $307.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.