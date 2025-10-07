SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,244 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $358.95 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.34.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

