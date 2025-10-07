Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

UNP stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

