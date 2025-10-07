Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,014.40. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $425.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

