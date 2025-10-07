Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.19.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $449.69 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

