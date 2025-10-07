Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 54.2% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $213.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,194,356 shares of company stock valued at $235,092,941. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.