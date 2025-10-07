CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $331.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.09. The company has a market capitalization of $549.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

