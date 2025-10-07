Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $364.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.72 and a 200-day moving average of $310.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $365.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

