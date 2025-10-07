iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Country Club Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

