626 Financial LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

626 Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.