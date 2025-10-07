Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 171,822 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 96.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 171,822 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $239,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

