TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 423 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

