KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2025

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,445 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $125,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 497.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,489,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.