Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $290.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.75 and its 200-day moving average is $303.41. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.62 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

