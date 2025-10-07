Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Invests $529,000 in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,776,000 after buying an additional 521,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,929,000 after purchasing an additional 616,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

