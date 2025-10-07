Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $271.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.