Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.69. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.