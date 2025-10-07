Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $289.70 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $269.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

