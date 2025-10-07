Bennett Associates Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Bennett Associates Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

