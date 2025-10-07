Roundview Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Roundview Capital LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $358.95 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.38 and a 200-day moving average of $352.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $325.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.