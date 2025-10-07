Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.