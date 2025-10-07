Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $586,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE PG opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

