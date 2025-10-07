Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $544.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

