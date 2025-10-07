The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4%

TJX stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.