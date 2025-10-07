Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 24,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 113.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

