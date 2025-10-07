Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $129,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

