Drake & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $618.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

