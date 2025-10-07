HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,888 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $188.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

