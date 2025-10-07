GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.15. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.
Get Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.