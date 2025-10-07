GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.15. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

