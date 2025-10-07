TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,535,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

OKE stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

