TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3%

DIS stock opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

