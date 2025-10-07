Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after buying an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

