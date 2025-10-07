Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $485.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $486.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.55 and its 200 day moving average is $425.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.