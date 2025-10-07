Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $485.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $486.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.55 and its 200 day moving average is $425.34.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.